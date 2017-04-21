Las Vegas will help announce Raiders rookies in NFL draft - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Las Vegas will help announce Raiders rookies in NFL draft

Posted: Updated:
Written by Vince Sapienza, Reporter
A Raiders' helmet placed on a football field. (Austin Turner/FOX5) A Raiders' helmet placed on a football field. (Austin Turner/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

The Raiders may be playing Oakland this season, but the team wants Las Vegas to be part of the process for the team’s future. The silver and black looked to lay the groundwork for the fan base once a stadium is built.

"This market is ready. They believe this market is going to be spectacular for the Raiders, we believe this market is going to be spectacular for the league,"  Raiders president Marc Badain said.

While Badain was updating the Stadium Authority on progress being made from Oakland, Clark County Commissioner Steve Sisolak was leading another meeting with other Raiders personnel.

"Everything from air quality, to aviation to zoning to comprehensive planning; everything was in the meeting, every department was there," Sisolak said. "The Raiders had architects, construction folks, management; they had a dozen people in the meeting."

Sisolak said the goal of his meeting was to hammer home the urgency needed for this type of project. Thirty-two months is the expected time line to build a stadium and with Aug. of 2020 as the end date, everyone needs to be on board.

"I asked everyone there to cooperate as best we could with the team to get the stadium built," Sisolak said.

Meanwhile, back in the Stadium Authority meeting, Badain announced that Las Vegas won't have to wait three years to be a part of the team.

On Saturday, during rounds four through seven of the NFL draft, the Raiders picks will be announced on the Las Vegas Strip.

"We're going to do it at the 'Welcome to Las Vegas' sign,” Badain said. “We'll have people there to announce the picks that will go public and then to the rest of the world."

"Our community as part of the NFL draft, which is extremely important ... they're looking at people that are going to get drafted a week from Saturday that are going to be playing here in a few years," Sisolak said.

In a few years, Las Vegas we will have a team, players and plenty of fans. Badain said more than 46,000 deposits have been made for season tickets.

"I think the response was overwhelming, pretty exciting for all of us," he said. "Right now we're the Oakland Raiders and we're going to remain in the community while establishing an identity here as well. It's important to us, it's important to Mark and we'll continue to do that."

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

