2 Henderson officers treated, released from hospital after crash

Two Henderson police officers were treated and released from Sunrise Hospital after a crash on Interstate 215 that also injured two other people.

According to police, a motorist rear-ended an unmarked squad car during a traffic stop in which two officers and the female they pulled over were in front of the vehicle.

The officers suffered leg injuries while the female was also injured. They were transported to Sunrise Hospital.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the squad car suffered minor injuries and was taken to St. Rose Dominican Hospital-Siena Campus, police said.

All injuries from the crash were non-life-threatening, according to police.

Michelle French, public information officers for the police department, said the officers were released from the hospital and are resting at home, as of Friday morning. They are expected to be back at work after a couple of days' rest.

