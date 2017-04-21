Motorist killed in crash at Vegas and Decatur identified

Police investigated a fatal crash on Vegas Drive and Decatur Boulevard on Apr. 20, 2017. (Source: Karla Nunez)

Medical examiners identified a motorist who died after crashing into a boulder and then a fire hydrant in the west Las Vegas Valley on Thursday.

According to Clark County Coroner's Office, the victim was identified as William Williams, 33, of Las Vegas. His cause and manner of death remained pending Friday.

Las Vegs Metro police said a car traveling at a high speed on Decatur Boulevard near Vegas Drive crossed the center median, struck a boulder and fire hydrant, and flipped upside down. The driver was trapped and died at the scene.

The driver of another vehicle involved in the crash was not injured.

The crash was reported at 8:13 p.m. Thursday.

