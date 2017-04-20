Las Vegas robbery suspect wanted by police

Las Vegas Metro police are seeking the public’s help to capture a robbery suspect.

On April 6, at about 8:10 p.m., a man walked into a business near Charleston Boulevard and Pecos Road, police said. The suspect simulated a gun and robbed the business. He left with an undisclosed amount of money and was last seen heading westbound on Charleston Boulevard.

Police described the suspect as a Hispanic male in his 20’s, approximately 5’11” tall and 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hat, black sunglasses, a black and camouflage colored hooded jacket, blue jeans, and black shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro’s Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

