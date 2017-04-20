Person hit by Metro squad car, injured on MLK Boulevard

A person was injured after being hit by a Metro patrol officer on Martin Luther King Boulevard south of Charleston Boulevard, Thursday afternoon.

Metro police said officers tried to pull a vehicle over as it was entering Interstate 15 when a passenger jumped out. The passenger jumped over a small retaining wall and ran down the side of the freeway embankment. He ran out from behind a hiding area and was then hit by a marked patrol car.

The person suffered minor, road rash injuries and was transported to University Medical Center, police said.

