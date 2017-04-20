Family remembers man killed during Las Vegas stabbing rampage - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Family remembers man killed during Las Vegas stabbing rampage

Written by Eric Hilt
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Family members were grieving after a 31-year-old father of three was killed in a random stabbing Wednesday morning. 

Thirty-one-year-old Balente Gonzalez was stabbed and killed inside of a gas station at Lamb Boulevard and Bonanza Road, his family said.

Police said it was part of a stabbing spree, when suspect Richi Briones stabbed two random people and attempted to stab a third. The first victim was critically injured. The second, Gonzalez, died on the way to the hospital. Briones lead police on a manhunt for hours, before being arrested Wednesday night. 

Thursday, Gonzalez's family said it was still trying to process the senseless killing. 

"Why did you want to hurt somebody just because?" Angelica Villagomez, Gonzalez's wife, said through tears. "What reason did you have? Why like that?"

Balente was in line at a gas station when police said Briones, who had already stabbed one person that morning, came up behind him, grabbed him, and then stabbed him multiple times. Gonzalez died on the way to the hospital.

"For somebody to just come and take his life like that? Why?" Villagomez said.

"I rushed to Bonanza and Lamb, and I saw his truck there," she said, recalling the moments when she found out her husband had been killed. "It's like my heart came all the way through my toes. My heart just dropped, my blood, everything just dropped, and my heart started pumping fast and something told me that something was wrong. And I got down on the truck I spoke to the detective, and he told me (the man killed is my husband)."

Since then, Angelica said she has been trying to understand her husband's death. 

"I go home, I see his clothes, I see his hat, I see his shoes; it's hard."

She said she's remembering her husband as a funny person, who worked two jobs to provide for their family. 

"He was a beautiful person inside, and I want to thank him for the 12 years he gave me and the three beautiful kids he left me," Villagomez said. "They have questions. And it's me who has to answer them."

Answers she doesn't have just yet, but while she's waiting for them, she wants justice for her family. 

"[Briones] knows what he did and I'm here because I'm going to make justice," she said.

The family has a Gofundme account set up to help with their expenses. To donate, click here.  

