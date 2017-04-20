The inner-workings of an officer-involved shooting explained - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

The inner-workings of an officer-involved shooting explained

Metro Police officers invited media to watch a simulation about what happens before, during and after an officer-involved shooting. 

In the simulation, a silver car pulled into the parking lot, the driver got out and began yelling at the officer, then two gunshots were heard. 

"Stick around ... witness detectives will be interviewing you as a witness to the shooting," a Metro Officer said. 

During the interview, media members were asked to recall the events of the shooing. Many could recall few specific details about the shooting. 

After the interview, media members got to see how officers handle the situation on the ground. The first thing portrayed was the initial briefing of the shooting where responding officers go over the details of what happened.

In a real life situation then the attention would turn to the officer who pulled the trigger, who would give an account of the incident.  

For any OIS, a representative from the District Attorney's office also comes to the crime scene to review the evidence, police said. 

"This was one officer and one bad guy, so you can imagine (the challenges we face) when we have multiple officers shooting, or one bad guy that runs through a neighborhood," Captain Kelly McMahill said. 

