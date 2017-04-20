Las Vegas police, animal control chase after loose exotic rodent - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Las Vegas police, animal control chase after loose exotic rodent

Clark County released a photo of the Patagonian mara in captivity after a pursuit on April 20, 2017. (Source: Twitter/Clark County) Clark County released a photo of the Patagonian mara in captivity after a pursuit on April 20, 2017. (Source: Twitter/Clark County)
A pursuit of an exotic rodent kept animal control and Las Vegas Metro police officers on their feet Thursday afternoon.

The police department confirmed assisting Clark County Animal Control with the roundup of the animal in the area of West Sahara Avenue and Decatur Boulevard. Animal control reported the call at about 3 p.m.

In a video posted to Twitter, officers were seen going after the shifty creature which was misidentified as a kangaroo.

After rounding it up, Clark County identified it as a Patagonian mara, which is a type of "relatively large" rodent native to Argentina.

It was not immediately known how the animal got loose.

