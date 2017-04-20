Las Vegas to host draft for NBA-backed 3-on-3 basketball league - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Las Vegas to host draft for NBA-backed 3-on-3 basketball league

Former NBA player Allen Iverson, left, shows his jersey as he poses with entertainer Ice Cube after they announced the launch of the BIG3, a new 3-on-3 professional basketball league, in New York, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews) Former NBA player Allen Iverson, left, shows his jersey as he poses with entertainer Ice Cube after they announced the launch of the BIG3, a new 3-on-3 professional basketball league, in New York, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
LAS VEGAS (AP) -

The Big3, the 3-on-3 league involving former NBA players such as Allen Iverson that will debut this summer, will hold its draft next week.

The league will hold a draft lottery on April 28, its combine the next night and the draft on April 30. The draft will be held at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas.

More than 70 players have signed up to play in entertainer Ice Cube's league, including former NBA stars such as Latrell Sprewell, Charles Oakley, Chauncey Billups and Steve Francis. They will divided among eight teams: 3's Company, Three-Headed Monsters; Killer 3s; Ghost Ballers; Trilogy, Tri-State, Power and Ball Hogs.

Hall of Famers Julius Erving, Clyde Drexler, George Gervin, Rick Barry and Gary Payton are scheduled to be coaches.

The league begins play June 25, with the first game set for Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

