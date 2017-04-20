Las Vegas diabetics call for lower insulin prices at capital

The Nevada Legislative Building is shown in an undated image. (File)

Diabetics visiting the state capital are calling on lawmakers to address growing insulin prices they say put thousands of lives at stake.

More than a dozen diabetic union members and the family of Nevadans who have died from the disease advocated for lower prices at the statehouse Wednesday.

They told reporters numerous stories of people who have suffered gravely because they could not afford insulin that in some cases has climbed above $100 a month with insurance.

Culinary Union 226 paid to fly them from Las Vegas to Carson City to rally support for Senate Bill 265.

The bill aims to mandate drugmakers reimburse patients and insurance companies who pay more for insulin than inflation would suggest they should.

Pharmaceutical representatives argue the proposal is misguided and would be ineffective.

