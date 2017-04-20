Nevada jobless rate 4.8 percent in March; lowest since 2007 - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Nevada jobless rate 4.8 percent in March; lowest since 2007

CARSON CITY, NV (AP) -

Officials say the unemployment rate in Nevada reached its lowest point in March since late-2007.

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation reported Thursday that the statewide jobless rate dropped last month to 4.8 percent, from 4.9 percent in February.

Gov. Brian Sandoval says the state now ranks fourth in the nation in job growth.

Unemployment peaked in 2010, during the Great Recession, at nearly 14 percent.

Chief state economist Bill Anderson says some 5,400 construction jobs have been added statewide so far this year, up 7.4 percent.

He says leisure, hospitality and professional and business services have added 8,400 jobs.

The report says initial unemployment insurance claims declined 13 percent in March, to the lowest monthly level since 1996.

