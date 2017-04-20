Motorcyclist dies at UMC after crash in northwest Las Vegas

A motorcyclist who was sent to the hospital after a crash with a pickup truck in northwest Las Vegas on Wednesday died as a result of his injuries.

Clark County Coroner's Office identified the rider as Kristoffer Ramsey, 37, of Las Vegas. His cause and manner of death were pending, as of Thursday.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, Ramsey's Yamaha Racer made contact with the front of a pickup truck that was turning left onto a private drive from northbound Oso Blanca Road, near Elkhorn Road, at 8:10 a.m. The impact caused Ramsey to be thrown from his bike.

Police said Ramsey's injuries originally did not appear life-threatening. Nevertheless, he was sent to University Medical Center Trauma for treatment. Police later said the coroner's office informed them that he succumbed to his injuries.

The incident marked the 40th traffic-related fatality in Metro's jurisdiction.

The other driver in the incident was not injured. Police do not believe impairment was involved.

