Physician identified as bicyclist killed in west Vegas crash

A bicycle lays on the roadway at Charleston Boulevard and Pavilion Center Drive after a deadly crash on April 18, 2017. (Les Krifaton/FOX5)

Clark County Coroner's Office identified a 51-year-old bicyclist who died in a crash involving a tour bus in west Las Vegas on Tuesday.

Medical examiners said Kayvan Khiabani, of Las Vegas, died of blunt force injury stemming from an accident.

The University of Nevada, Reno, School of Medicine confirmed Khiabani was a faculty member for the institution. He joined the school in 2002. He was also the Chief of Hand Surgery at University Medical Center.

According to police, Khiabani was riding a bike in the area of Charleston Boulevard and Pavilion Center Drive when he lost control and veered into a charter bus. Khiabani was taken to UMC where he was later pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation. There were no other injuries to the occupants on board.

