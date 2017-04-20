Video shows driver scream for help as big rig drags him on I-15

Instead of calling for help, the teens recorded the incident on a cell phone, chuckling during the victim's final moments.More >
Instead of calling for help, the teens recorded the incident on a cell phone, chuckling during the victim's final moments.More >
Police responded to a call of an unresponsive three-month-old child on June 9 in an apartment complex in Fern Creek. Officials interviewed multiple people to find out how exactly Preston Amato died.More >
Police responded to a call of an unresponsive three-month-old child on June 9 in an apartment complex in Fern Creek. Officials interviewed multiple people to find out how exactly Preston Amato died.More >
O.J. Simpson is getting added protection in a Nevada prison as his life might be in danger according to a report.More >
O.J. Simpson is getting added protection in a Nevada prison as his life might be in danger according to a report.More >
One person was killed in a shooting near Decatur and Alta Thursday night, Metro Police said.More >
One person was killed in a shooting near Decatur and Alta Thursday night, Metro Police said.More >
An early morning crash involving a semi-truck caused major travel delays on Interstate 15 in south Las Vegas Friday.More >
An early morning crash involving a semi-truck caused major travel delays on Interstate 15 in south Las Vegas Friday.More >
A new study claims that the more children are spanked, the more likely they will develop mental health problems.More >
A new study claims that the more children are spanked, the more likely they will develop mental health problems.More >
Nevada Highway Patrol said a six-vehicle crash delayed traffic on Interstate 15 in Las Vegas Thursday.More >
Nevada Highway Patrol said a six-vehicle crash delayed traffic on Interstate 15 in Las Vegas Thursday.More >
Authorities say a Florida man shot at two AT&T trucks because they were parked in front of his driveway.More >
Authorities say a Florida man shot at two AT&T trucks because they were parked in front of his driveway.More >
A Texas woman faces federal drug trafficking charges after police seized 75 pounds of liquid crystal methamphetamine worth $2 million inside her vehicle, according to the Austin Police Department.More >
A Texas woman faces federal drug trafficking charges after police seized 75 pounds of liquid crystal methamphetamine worth $2 million inside her vehicle, according to the Austin Police Department.More >