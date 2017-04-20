Video shows driver scream for help as big rig drags him on I-15

California Highway Patrol said the vehicle appeared to have been dragged for four miles on Interstate 15. The video was first posted on April 19, 2017. (Source: Brian Steimke/Facebook)

A video posted Wednesday on Facebook shows the frantic moments when a truck continues to travel on Interstate 15 in Southern California with another car lodged in the big rig's back wheel.

In the video on Brian Steimke's Facebook page, a wrecked vehicle is seen being dragged by a truck with the big rig driver cluelessly continuing to travel without stopping in the Cajon Pass. The most striking part of the video shows the driver of the wrecked car screaming for help.

The video has been viewed on Facebook more than 3,500,000 times.

"He won't stop!" yelled the passenger through his window. "He's not stopping!"

Eventually, a car pulls over in front of the semi-truck. Steimke pulls over as well and confronts the driver.

"Why were you driving so far?!" Steimke yelled. "He's on your truck!"

"I didn't know it!" yelled the truck driver.

"What do you mean you didn't know it, dude?!" Steimke yelled. "You need to get out of your truck right now! He's literally on your truck!"

According to a logo on the side of the big rig, the truck belonged to Mike Lowrie Transport based in Dixon, California.

A spokesman for Mike Lowrie Transport said the company had no comment and that he couldn't confirm or deny whether the truck or driver belonged to the company.

A post on Steimke's Facebook page said the car was dragged "at least 4 miles."

The man inside the dragged car was not hurt. It's still unclear what caused the crash.



