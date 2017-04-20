Bullet lands near sleeping baby’s crib in Southwest Valley

A Valley family said someone shot a bullet that went through a window and landed next to their sleeping baby in her crib.

"I was terrified. We're in a safe neighborhood, I never ever thought that this would happen to us," Suzie Camp said.

Camp said she made the discovery when she went into her one-year-old’s room Monday morning.

"I opened the blinds and to my surprise there was a bullet hole in the window," she said.

Then Camp said she found a bullet on the ground just inches away from her daughter Emma’s crib.

“It really, really makes me nervous,” she said.

Camp reported the incident to Metro police and neighbors. She said while her family is uneasy not knowing how the bullet got there, they’re thankful their baby girl is ok.

"It could have been much worse and we are very, very blessed that nothing bad happened to her,” Camp said.

