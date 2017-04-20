ONLY ON FOX5: Accused stabbing suspect's mother says mental illness plagued son

The mother of the man accused of going on a stabbing spree, killing one person and severely injuring another said her son suffers from mental illness. In an exclusive interview with FOX5, Richi Briones’s mother, Tina Briones, said he was diagnosed with schizophrenia in recent years. She said she thinks his mental disorder is the reason he attacked.

"He's not a bad person, he's a very humble person, he's always giving. I feel helpless. I'm very sorry for the person that died," Tina Briones said in tears.

She said a family member called to tell her about the manhunt Wednesday and her heart immediately dropped.

“It hit me like a rock. He just went crazy. I know he definitely didn’t want this,” Tina said.

Last Nov. Richi Briones was charged with battery with a deadly weapon after police said he stabbed a man. He also faced domestic violence charges and charges for stealing an SUV.

“He doesn't have his medication, he's mentally ill. It's not really (like) him, it's a different person,” Tina said.

Tina said when Richi is on his medication he’s a loving father of five with a humble attitude and giving personality.

“Send him to a hospital so he can get help,” Tina said. “I just don't want my son to kill himself or have them kill him. His family, we all love him.”

