Valley identity theft investigation widens after more personal info taken

An ID thief tried to buy $37,000 worth of jewelry with stolen information.

Another identity theft victim came forward after seeing a story on FOX5 about a man who is accused of a similar crime.

“My phone went off the hook (after the story aired),” Tammy, who didn't want to use her last name, said

“[My friend said] 'your guy is on TV! The bad guy who did all this stuff he’s on TV and he did it to someone else,'” Tammy said.

“[It was like it was] happening all over again. I couldn’t believe the same thing had happened to another family. It was unbelievable.”

Tammy said she thinks the same suspect from a previous case is responsible for stealing from her husband last month.

“We have a picture of our bad guy and it's very similar to the other bad guy, or the same man,” Tammy said.

Tammy said the suspect stole her husband’s identity and went shopping using credit cards in her husband’s name.

“My husband and I were sitting at home and we get a call from Crystal shops to ask if we approved a $28,000 watch purchase,” Tammy said. “We of course said 'no.'”

The similar situation she referred to unfolded with 84-year-old Chuck. According to the United States Postal Inspection Service, the suspect in Chuck’s case successfully purchased two $25,000 watches at a jewelry store on the Strip.

“It was a parallel experience almost,” Tammy said.

The suspect in both cases held his victims' mail at the post office, ordered credit cards and eventually tried to make pricey purchases on the Strip.

Metro said it is looking into whether both situations are related.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555. Or they can call USPIS at 877-876-2455.

