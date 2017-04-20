Balloon causes thousands to lose power near the Strip

It was lights out on the Las Vegas Strip for hundreds of guests staying at several Caesars properties.

A power outage made it difficult for people to get in and out of their hotel rooms.

It also stalled the High Roller for about 15 minutes.

The Linq and the Flamingo Hotels were both affected by the outage, for about an hour.

An NV Energy representative said a mylar balloon caused the problem near Flamingo and Las Vegas boulevard.

Several guests said they didn't feel it was much of a problem and it wouldn't turn them away from returning to Las Vegas.

"I was at the pool and going back to my hotel room," Flamingo guest Darlene Kendrick said. "We couldn't go back up the elevator, there was a lot of people standing in the vicinity where the elevator was and they couldn't go up. We had to take a longer walk to get to the other elevator and once I got to my room there was no power."

Kendrick also said the hotel was accommodating and staff walked people to their rooms during the outage.

