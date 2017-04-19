Las Vegas store clerk arrested after husband, son kill homeless man

A Las Vegas 7-11 store clerk was arrested Tuesday after her husband and son previously confessed to murdering a homeless man.

Records show 43-year-old Pakulani Makuakane was charged with open murder and conspiracy to commit battery in connection with the Dec. 9 incident. Her husband, Fili Fagaima, and her son, Aaron Makuakane were arrested in December.

According to the warrant, the victim, Sean Witkowski, was gambling with his fiancée inside the 7-11. Eventually, they stopped playing and Pakulani told them to leave. Pakulani claimed Witkowski threatened her and her family before leaving the store.

Pakulani’s co-worker, who was working with her at the time of the incident, stated Pakulani aggressively told the pair to leave and claimed Witkowski never threatened her family but did threaten to slash her car tires.

Pakulani told police she called her son and husband. The pair found Witkowski and used an iron pipe to beat him.

A co-worker told police Pakulani stated, "I bet you wish you had a husband like mine that takes care of business" after Aaron and Fagaima beat Witkowski.

Witkowski was originally diagnosed with a skull fracture and brain bleed but was eventually taken off life support.

Police believe Pakulani conspired with Fagaima and Aaron to commit the crime.

A booking photo for Pakulani was not immediately available.

Pakulani was scheduled for an initial appearance on Thursday.

