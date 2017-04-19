Bail set for Vegas fire captain accused of sex with trafficked teen

Bail was set Thursday at $25,000 for a Las Vegas fire department captain who is accused of soliciting sex from an underage teen girl and engaging in sex acts with her at his fire station.

A judge inside Las Vegas Justice Court ordered Richard Loughry, 46, to house arrest and a ban on the use of the internet if he posts bail. A preliminary hearing is set for May 4.

Loughry was taken into custody on Monday. Police said the arrest came as a result of a child prostitution investigation involving a 15-year-old girl who was trafficked over a nine-day stretch in February and March.

According to an arrest report, Loughry made contact with the victim through the Backpage website, which is commonly known for connecting pimps, johns - or customers, and prostitutes. The girl was forced into sex trafficking by an unidentified black male and promoted on the site as a 22-year-old named "Grace" or "Alexa."

After she escaped trafficking, the girl provided Las Vegas Metro police and FBI investigators with a cell phone that held a text correspondence with a firefighter who she only could identify as "Tom," according to the report.

In an interview with the investigators, the girl described being contacted by the firefighter who inquired about paying for services for an hour between Feb. 23 and March 4. The man also commanded the teen to send him a photo. After arrangements were made, the girl was driven just hours after the initial text to a fire station that was described as being in the "suburbs" on a street that had a "Dead End" sign at the end.

The victim told detectives a man met her outside and escorted her to a back room that he described as his dorm room. The room also had a sign that read "Captain's Dorm" and its doorway was enclosed with only a curtain, she stated. She said the fire station appeared empty of people besides her and the man at the time.

The man paid her the money and the two engaged in sexual intercourse, the report stated.

The girl described the man as being "bald" or having "a very small amount of white hair on his head." She also observed the man having pierced nipples and a tattoo on his stomach.

Through a search of the victim's phone, police were able to determine the encounter took place on Feb. 28. Police also determined the fire station where it allegedly took place. Using the location, the date and the description of the suspect, police used a roster of workers at the station to determine Loughry as the person who may have been alone with the girl. In addition, police traced the ownership address of the phone involved in the correspondence to the fire station.

The girl later pointed out to a picture of Loughry during a follow-up photographic lineup, but with only "55 percent" certainty, police said.

Before his arrest, detectives performed surveillance of Loughry, who was taken into custody without incident while he was out shopping with his wife, according to the report. During the arrest, police got a hold of the cell phone that appeared to be tied to the texts with the teen.

In an interview, Loughry admitted to using the cell phone on the side to contact girls, as well as using it in his Feb. 28 text conversation with the victim. Police also said he admitted to bringing females to the fire station where he works to have sex on a few occasions.

Loughry, though, insisted he had no idea one of the girls he contacted was a juvenile and that he would have not "done what he did if he knew that." Police confirmed Loughry with the girl's description of the suspect, locating the piercings and tattoo on his body.

Loughry was booked into Clark County Detention Center on counts of statutory sexual seduction, soliciting or engaging in child prostitution, and lewdness with a child under 16.

