Vegas casino holding Elvis Presley items subject to lawsuit

A woman claims her family was kicked off a JetBlue flight in South Florida after her 1-year-old daughter became agitated, but the airline says that's not the case.More >
A woman claims her family was kicked off a JetBlue flight in South Florida after her 1-year-old daughter became agitated, but the airline says that's not the case.More >
The suspect, identified as Kristen Anderson, "rubbed her blood onto the face, legs, and hair of [one of the girls]," according to court paperwork.More >
The suspect, identified as Kristen Anderson, "rubbed her blood onto the face, legs, and hair of [one of the girls]," according to court paperwork.More >
A woman who was arrested on child abuse charges said she thought it was "ok" to leave her children unattended in a car as long as the air conditioning inside was running, according to an arrest report.More >
A woman who was arrested on child abuse charges said she thought it was "ok" to leave her children unattended in a car as long as the air conditioning inside was running, according to an arrest report.More >
North Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Wednesday evening.More >
North Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Wednesday evening.More >
Nevada Highway Patrol said a six-vehicle crash delayed traffic on Interstate 15 in Las Vegas Thursday.More >
Nevada Highway Patrol said a six-vehicle crash delayed traffic on Interstate 15 in Las Vegas Thursday.More >
A Texas woman faces federal drug trafficking charges after police seized 75 pounds of liquid crystal methamphetamine worth $2 million inside her vehicle, according to the Austin Police Department.More >
A Texas woman faces federal drug trafficking charges after police seized 75 pounds of liquid crystal methamphetamine worth $2 million inside her vehicle, according to the Austin Police Department.More >
A shooting suspect from the Miracle Miles Shops parking garage had planned to flee to Mexico, according to a police source.More >
A shooting suspect from the Miracle Miles Shops parking garage had planned to flee to Mexico, according to a police source.More >
The Clark County Coroner's Office ruled the death of a 34-year-old man who died after the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway as accidental.More >
The Clark County Coroner's Office ruled the death of a 34-year-old man who died after the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway as accidental.More >