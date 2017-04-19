Vegas casino holding Elvis Presley items subject to lawsuit

Hundreds of Elvis Presley artifacts and memorabilia are still being held by a Las Vegas casino, a year after the King's estate filed a lawsuit to get those valuables back from a short-lived exhibit.

Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino's chief operating officer Mark Waltrip said Wednesday that the items - including stage outfits, jewelry and letters, among other artifacts from the career, home and wedding of Elvis - remain locked up at the casino site where the now-shuttered "Graceland Presents Elvis" attraction once stood.

Westgate alleged the exhibit defaulted on its 10-year lease when it vacated the off-Strip casino space due to poor attendance.

The dispute is now in arbitration with a decision expected next month.

Elvis Presley Enterprises didn't return calls and emails seeking comment.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.