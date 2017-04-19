Reno woman accused of faking son's death, raising money

A Nevada woman faces felony fraud charges after investigators say she faked her son's terminal illness, then death, while seeking money on an online fundraising site.

Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong says 31-year-old Victoria Morrison was arrested Friday at a local motel and her four children turned over to protective services after a concerned family member contacted authorities about the "bizarre" case.

Investigators say Morrison allegedly solicited special gifts for her 10-year-old, who got a free helicopter ride in December before she claimed he died from leukemia earlier this month.

The GoFundMe donation site she called his "Bucket List" collected about $2,000.

A GoFundMe spokeswoman says the campaign has been removed and all contributions will be refunded.

Morrison is charged with obtaining money under false pretenses and child abuse or neglect. It's not clear if she has a lawyer.

