Suspect captured, 1 killed after random stabbings in northeast Vegas

Police said the person responsible for two random stabbings, one of which left a person dead, in the northeast Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday has been captured.

Richi Briones, 32, was arrested near Boulder Highway and U.S. 95 just after 7 p.m., police said. The vehicle he was last seen driving, a tan Toyota minivan was located near Flamingo Road and Maryland Parkway.

Police credited the many people working the case and the countless tips the department received throughout the day which helped them take Briones into custody.

Lt. Dan McGrath, of Las Vegas Metro police, said the department received a call at about 9:30 a.m. of a person chasing another person with a knife in the 4300 block of Stewart Avenue. The victim in the pursuit was not injured.

"He walked up to me as I was working on a car and he said are (you) from the mafia," wrote the victim in a text message. "then out of nowhere he pulled out his (knife) and said u are from the cartel and tried to stab me."

Police later said the same man who was armed with the knife attempted to purchase a shotgun inside a Big 5 Sporting Goods store at 9:35 a.m. in the 4400 block of East Charleston Boulevard. After being denied, the suspect left the shop and then stabbed a person behind a nearby sushi restaurant. The victim in the incident was injured, but his or her condition was not immediately disclosed.

Witnesses said the victim was performing maintenance outside the restaurant when he was randomly stabbed.

Police were also able to connect Briones to the incident due to the information on the firearms application.

Police then received a call of a stabbing inside the AM/PM convenience store in the 500 block of North Lamb Boulevard at 10:49 a.m. The victim, who was a person working behind a counter, died as a result of the stabbing. The victim's wife identified him as Balente Gonzalez.

Police ruled out terrorism in the case, McGrath said.

Briones was booked into Clark County Detention Center on counts of murder with a deadly weapon, attempted murder, and assault with a deadly weapon. The death marks Metro's 48th homicide in its jurisdiction.

