NLVPD investigates incident at Cheyenne High School

A North Las Vegas police presence was reported early Wednesday morning at Cheyenne High School.

Officers were seen surrounding the campus and blocking traffic at the school, located at 3200 West Alexander Road, at about 6 a.m.

Police said a janitor found a broken window at the school and detectives were then called to search the campus.

A vending machine had been broken into on school grounds, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department, but found nothing further once inside the high school.

Witnesses first informed FOX5 that the original call may have been related to a burglary situation.

Students were allowed into school a short time later after the original call to authorities.

