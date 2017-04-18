Strange lights in desert sky spark UFO rumors

Not far from the glittering lights of the Las Vegas strip, some other lights were brightening up the desert sky.
"One, two, three, four, five lights," Mauricio Morales said on a video posted to Facebook. The lights were seen across Arizona, California and even into Mexico. The video was shared more than 25,000 times.
Jeneda Benally said she and her brother were driving and also saw the lights near El Centro, California.
"I just pulled out my iPhone," Benally said. "I could see the lights then they would disappear."
While Benally said she and her brother aren't exactly sure what they saw, they're certain it was not a meteor.
"With the speed, it seemed like there was speed, then they would start to fade out," she said.
We also took the video to the Howard W. Cannon Aviation Museum. "I'm not seeing anything that makes me think 'alien' on this," Mark Patton, with the museum said.
Patton does have his own theory of the lights, aircraft.
"One of the things about seeing lights in open spaces in night time skies, is aircraft can look really strange," he said.
But with so few answers about what these lights are, one question continues to make the rounds: Could we have been visited?
"I'm not ruling anything out," Benally said.
Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. ?
A woman claims her family was kicked off a JetBlue flight in South Florida after her 1-year-old daughter became agitated, but the airline says that's not the case.More >
A woman claims her family was kicked off a JetBlue flight in South Florida after her 1-year-old daughter became agitated, but the airline says that's not the case.More >
The suspect, identified as Kristen Anderson, "rubbed her blood onto the face, legs, and hair of [one of the girls]," according to court paperwork.More >
The suspect, identified as Kristen Anderson, "rubbed her blood onto the face, legs, and hair of [one of the girls]," according to court paperwork.More >
A woman who was arrested on child abuse charges said she thought it was "ok" to leave her children unattended in a car as long as the air conditioning inside was running, according to an arrest report.More >
A woman who was arrested on child abuse charges said she thought it was "ok" to leave her children unattended in a car as long as the air conditioning inside was running, according to an arrest report.More >
North Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Wednesday evening.More >
North Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Wednesday evening.More >
Nevada Highway Patrol said a six-vehicle crash delayed traffic on Interstate 15 in Las Vegas Thursday.More >
Nevada Highway Patrol said a six-vehicle crash delayed traffic on Interstate 15 in Las Vegas Thursday.More >
A Texas woman faces federal drug trafficking charges after police seized 75 pounds of liquid crystal methamphetamine worth $2 million inside her vehicle, according to the Austin Police Department.More >
A Texas woman faces federal drug trafficking charges after police seized 75 pounds of liquid crystal methamphetamine worth $2 million inside her vehicle, according to the Austin Police Department.More >
A shooting suspect from the Miracle Miles Shops parking garage had planned to flee to Mexico, according to a police source.More >
A shooting suspect from the Miracle Miles Shops parking garage had planned to flee to Mexico, according to a police source.More >
The Clark County Coroner's Office ruled the death of a 34-year-old man who died after the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway as accidental.More >
The Clark County Coroner's Office ruled the death of a 34-year-old man who died after the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway as accidental.More >