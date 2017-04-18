Strange lights in desert sky spark UFO rumors

Not far from the glittering lights of the Las Vegas strip, some other lights were brightening up the desert sky.

"One, two, three, four, five lights," Mauricio Morales said on a video posted to Facebook. The lights were seen across Arizona, California and even into Mexico. The video was shared more than 25,000 times.

Jeneda Benally said she and her brother were driving and also saw the lights near El Centro, California.

"I just pulled out my iPhone," Benally said. "I could see the lights then they would disappear."

While Benally said she and her brother aren't exactly sure what they saw, they're certain it was not a meteor.

"With the speed, it seemed like there was speed, then they would start to fade out," she said.

We also took the video to the Howard W. Cannon Aviation Museum. "I'm not seeing anything that makes me think 'alien' on this," Mark Patton, with the museum said.

Patton does have his own theory of the lights, aircraft.

"One of the things about seeing lights in open spaces in night time skies, is aircraft can look really strange," he said.

But with so few answers about what these lights are, one question continues to make the rounds: Could we have been visited?

"I'm not ruling anything out," Benally said.

