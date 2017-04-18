Henderson police officer struck by vehicle near Green Valley - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Henderson police officer struck by vehicle near Green Valley

A Henderson police officer was injured in a crash on Green Valley. (FOX5). A Henderson police officer was injured in a crash on Green Valley. (FOX5).
A Henderson police officer was hit on his motorcycle near Green Valley and Ramrod.

The officer was transported to Sunrise trauma with minor injuries, according to police. 

Officers expected Green Valley Parkway to be shut down for several hours from Ramrod to Olympic.

No impairment is known to be involved. The crash was reported at 4:05 p.m.

