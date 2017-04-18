Police arrest 4 in string of robberies in Las Vegas, Henderson

From left to right: Calvin Rambert, Donnell Talley, Rondall Talley, and Tylon Marshall. (Source: LVMPD)

Four men were arrested Sunday as suspects in a string of 16 robberies throughout the Las Vegas Valley over a 17-day stretch.

Las Vegas Metro police said the four men - Rondall Talley, 18; Donnell Talley, 18; Tylon Marshall, 19; and Calvin Rembert, 20 - were booked into Clark County Detention Center on April 16. Each was booked on counts of robbery with a deadly weapon, burglary with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery, and attempted murder.

According to Metro, the men are tied to hold-ups that took place in the Henderson and Las Vegas jurisdictions between March 31 and April 16. In all of the robberies, the assailants were armed with a combination of shotguns, handguns, and, on one occasion, an assault rifle.

On Sunday, a motorist was shot in the right arm and right leg during a carjacking. The victim sustained minor injuries.

Henderson police on Monday released information on six locations believed to be part of the robbery series.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.