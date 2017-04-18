Paddle boat loses power, drifts into other vessels at Lake Mead

Rescue vessels worked to evacuate passengers off of the Desert Princess at Lake Mead on April 18, 2017. (Source: Richard Keeley)

A paddle boat that lost power during a trip to the Hoover Dam on Tuesday lost power and was set adrift, hitting other vessels in the process.

Christie Vanover, a spokeswoman for the National Park Service, confirmed the power loss on board the Desert Princess triple-decker paddle boat at about 12:30 p.m. near the Las Vegas Bay Marina on Lake Mead.

The paddle boat was loaded with passengers when the power was lost. Vanover said wind pushed the boat into other vessels on the lake while an effort to unload passengers took place.

It was eventually docked at its home base.

A crew member of the Desert Princess was sent to the hospital by ambulance with minor injuries, Vanover said. There were no other injuries reported.

