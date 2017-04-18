Mesquite police arrest suspected drug dealers

From left to right, David Adkins, Jessica Rose, Robert Gulick, and Lindsey Cadler. (MPD)

Two Las Vegas residents were among the four people arrested for trafficking and dealing meth, heroin, and cocaine, according to Mesquite police.

Police arrested 55-year-old David Adkins and 27-year-old Lindsey Calder, of Mesquite, as well as 36-year-old Jessica Rose and 57-year-old Robert Gulick, of Las Vegas. All four suspects were arrested April 8.

Mesquite Narcotics Detectives arrested the suspects after an ongoing investigation into a Mesquite resident heavily involved in trafficking and distributing crystal meth, heroin, and cocaine. Detectives said they took the main drug dealer into custody, as well as other suspects involved in moving drugs in and out of Mesquite.

Adkins faces a number of charges including trafficking a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and sales of a controlled substance.

Gulick was charged with trafficking a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.

Rose was charged with trafficking a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.

Calder was charged with loitering for the purpose of engaging in drug activity.

