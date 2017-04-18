Bicyclist killed in crash with tour bus in Summerlin

Police vehicles block off Pavilion Center Drive after a fatal crash on April 18, 2017. (LVACS)

A bicycle lays on the roadway at Charleston Boulevard and Pavilion Center Drive after a deadly crash on April 18, 2017. (Les Krifaton/FOX5)

Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating a fatal crash in front of the Red Rock Hotel and Casino in downtown Summerlin Tuesday morning.

A bicyclist, who has only been identified as a 51-year-old white male, lost control of his bike and veered into a charter bus just after 10:30 a.m. at Charleston Boulevard and Pavilion Center Drive, near Town Center Drive.

The bicyclist was taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries, but was later pronounced dead.

Sadly this has turned to a fatal crash. Expect a lengthy closure while the scene is investigated further. #LVMPDnews https://t.co/G750JBiIZf — LVMPD (@LVMPD) April 18, 2017



Officers said witnesses gave conflicting statements with the man behind the wheel of the bus. They said the driver is still trying to cope with the fact that the bicyclist died.

"Oh, the driver's a mess," said Sgt. Paul McCullough. "He had two folks on the bus, plus himself."

McCullough said the driver may have been on the way to pick up more passengers for a tour.

Pavilion Center Drive was shut down for about four hours.

A surveillance camera from the casino, directly above the crash site, may have recorded the incident.

The crash remains under investigation and the bicyclist's name is being withheld until family members have been notified.

It's unclear if Tuesday's rapid winds contributed to the bicyclist losing control.

