Pedestrian struck near Sunset and Pecos succumbs to injuries

A pedestrian struck by a vehicle on April 13 in Las Vegas has died from his injuries.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, 53-year-old Michael Hilson was pronounced dead at Sunrise Hospital on April 15.

Police said Hilson crossed Sunset Road, near Pecos Road outside of a marked crosswalk when a Saturn Vue struck him.

The driver of the Saturn remained at the scene and did not show signs of impairment, police said.

Hilson’s death marked the 38th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction in 2017.

The crash remains under investigation

