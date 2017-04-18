Pedestrian struck near Sunset and Pecos succumbs to injuries - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Pedestrian struck near Sunset and Pecos succumbs to injuries

Police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian near Sunset and Pecos roads on April 13, 2017. (Luis Marquez/FOX5) Police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian near Sunset and Pecos roads on April 13, 2017. (Luis Marquez/FOX5)
A pedestrian struck by a vehicle on April 13 in Las Vegas has died from his injuries.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, 53-year-old Michael Hilson was pronounced dead at Sunrise Hospital on April 15.

Police said Hilson crossed Sunset Road, near Pecos Road outside of a marked crosswalk when a Saturn Vue struck him.

The driver of the Saturn remained at the scene and did not show signs of impairment, police said.

Hilson’s death marked the 38th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction in 2017.

The crash remains under investigation

