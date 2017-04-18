Las Vegas fire captain accused of child sex solicitation

A Las Vegas fire captain was arrested Monday on counts related to child sex solicitation.

Clark County Detention Center records showed Richard O. Loughry, 46, was booked on counts of first-degree lewdness with a child under 14, statutory sexual seduction, and solicitation and/or engaging in child prostitution, first offense.

The City of Las Vegas confirmed Loughry is a captain with the city's Fire and Rescue department, having been employed since May 1997.

David Riggleman, director of communications for the city, said, as of Tuesday, it cannot comment on personnel matters for Loughry. Loughry's status with the department was also not immediately disclosed.

Specific details of Loughry's arrest, including the events leading up to it, were not immediately available to the public.

