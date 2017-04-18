Clark County issues dust advisory

View of the Las Vegas Strip partially blocked by dust. (Stratosphere/FOX5)

A dust advisory was issued for Clark County by the department of air quality Tuesday.

The advisory will remain in effect until Tuesday evening due to high winds expected in the area. FOX5 Meteorologist Sam Argier said wind gusts could reach 40 to 50 miles per hour.

The department is warning residents and construction sites of the possibility of elevated levels of blowing dust.

Dust can aggravate people with respiratory diseases, older adults and children.

The department recommends staying indoors to reduce risk from dust, running air conditioners indoors, as well as shutting all windows and doors.

To report excessive amounts of blowing dust from construction sites, vacant lots or facilities, call the Air Quality's dust-complaint hotline at 702-385-3878.

