CCFD: Bellagio fire caused by faulty light fixture

Crews responded to a fire at the Bellagio on April 13, 2017. Crews responded to a fire at the Bellagio on April 13, 2017.
The Clark County Fire Department determined the fire at the Bellagio on April 13 was caused by a faulty light fixture. 

The fixture was located on the outside wall of the Via Bellagio shops, the department said. 

The fire caused up to $450,000 in damage, the department said.

Firefighters battled strong winds on the night of the fire, but were able to limit damage to the outside wall and roof, the department said. 

No injuries were reported in the fire. 

“While we never want to see an incident like this occur, it did demonstrate the extraordinary ability of the men and women of the Clark County Fire Department to keep our residents and visitors safe in an emergency," Clark County Fire Chief Greg Cassell said. 

