Alleged getaway driver arrested in northwest Vegas killing

Police taped off a section of Copper Knoll Avenue in the northwest Las Vegas Valley during a homicide investigation on March 14, 2017. (Luis Marquez/FOX5)

A third suspect, described as the getaway driver, was charged in connection to the death of a 19-year-old girl in northwest Las Vegas.

Court documents showed Tracena Danay Brown faces murder and robbery charges related to the death of Alyssa Sayago on March 13.

Police previously arrested Daelin Wagner and Khari James in April.

According to the arrest report, cell phone records showed a person arranged a drug deal with Sayago at a YMCA, but later changed the location and falsely claimed it with that person’s home. Detectives believe the suspect was setting her up to be robbed.

Sayago was on the phone with a friend when she approached the home to sell marijuana and told her friend the house looked “weird.” A man appeared from the back of the home and asked Sayago to go to through the back of the home to weigh the marijuana because the alarm in the front was too loud. She went despite her friend advising her not to. Witnesses reported hearing a gunshot and police later found Sayago dead in the backyard.

Phone records showed James and Wagner were communicating with Sayago and orchestrating the robbery.

Surveillance video also showed James and Wagner exiting a vehicle, one from the rear driver’s side and the other from the front passenger side. The vehicle they arrived in then drove out of the camera’s frame.

An anonymous tipster later contacted police and claimed to know the suspects involved in the shooting, identifying Brown, James, and Wagner. Brown was described as the getaway driver. The tipster also told police James said another person was involved in the robbery.

The arrest report stated police are working to positively identify the remaining suspect.

A court appearance was scheduled for Brown on April 26.

