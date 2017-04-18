3 men, dog escape burning Las Vegas home

Three men and a dog escaped a burning home unharmed in Las Vegas Monday night.

Crews responded to the incident at 10:55 p.m. in the 2800 block of Trona Street, near Sahara Avenue and Valley View Boulevard.

According to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue, when crews arrived at the scene, flames could be seen in the back of the one-story home.The fire already burned into the attic area.

It took firefighters 30 minutes to bring the fire under control, the department said.

Three men were asleep when the fire started. They told fire crews they woke up when someone banged on the front door screaming the house was on fire. The men said they saw a light coming from the back windows and saw that the backyard as on fire. The fire spread to the house. They tried to use a garden hose to put it out, but it was too large, so they went back to the home to escape through the front door.

The department said their fire alarms were activated but didn't go off until they opened the back door because there was no smoke in the home.

All three men and a pet dog escaped the home without injuries, the department said. They are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. An estimated amount of damage was not immediately available.

