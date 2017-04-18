Non one hurt after shots fired near Henderson tavern

Police are investigating a shooting outside PKWY tavern in Henderson on April 18, 2017. (Luis Marquez/FOX5)

Henderson police said they are investigating after shots were fired outside of a tavern Tuesday morning.

It occurred at 12:30 a.m. outside of the PKWY Tavern at 445 Marks Street, near Warm Springs Road.

According to police, no injuries were reported after shots were fired.

Further details were not immediately released.

Police said an investigation is ongoing.

