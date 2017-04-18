Elderly man's identity stolen, thief tried buying $37K worth of jewelry

An elderly man's identity was stolen and his credit card information was accessed using the postal service.

The United States Postal Inspection Service is looking for a suspected thief responsible for stealing the identity of an 84-year-old valley man.

U.S.P.I.S. said the suspect somehow acquired a fake I.D. with his own picture alongside the victim’s current information.

The suspect then used the I.D. to put a hold on the victim’s mail, including personal information and credit cards.

“It upsets me,” the victim said. He lives in Summerlin and asked to remain anonymous. “To see my identity with someone else’s picture on it, I’m being violated.”

Days after obtaining the victim’s I.D., the suspect went to the Forum Shops on the Las Vegas strip and tried to purchase $37,000 in jewelry, according to U.S.P.I.S.

The card declined.

“I feel a lot of anger,” Betsy Andersen, the victim’s long-time friend, said. She said she went to the postal service for answers.

“I said to the manager: ‘You mean to tell me you accept these hold mail requests without the actual resident being here signing a release?’”

It is unclear if the suspect requested the mail hold online or in person, but U.S.P.I.S. said that is a part of its investigation.

Mail theft is a federal offense punishable with a fine or imprisonment up to 30 years.

Anyone with information should call crime stoppers at 702-385-5555.

