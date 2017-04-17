At least 6 gas stations robbed in Henderson - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

At least 6 gas stations robbed in Henderson

Posted: Updated:
The of a Henderson police vehicle is shown in an undated image. (FIle) The of a Henderson police vehicle is shown in an undated image. (FIle)
HENDERSON, NV (FOX5) -

Police said they are searching for three men who robbed at least six gas stations in Henderson early Sunday morning.

The robberies happened between 4:10 a.m. and 5:29 a.m., according to Henderson Police.

Police reported that they happened at these locations: 

  • Shell at 1080 Whitney Ranch
  • AM PM at 15 E. Horizon Ridge
  • Shell at 901 W. Sunset
  • AM PM at 5739 E. Russell
  • 711 at 1680 W. Sunset
  • Rebel at 4665 E. Sunset

Police said they expect to release more information on the situation.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.