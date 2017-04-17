At least 6 gas stations robbed in Henderson

The of a Henderson police vehicle is shown in an undated image. (FIle)

Police said they are searching for three men who robbed at least six gas stations in Henderson early Sunday morning.

The robberies happened between 4:10 a.m. and 5:29 a.m., according to Henderson Police.

Police reported that they happened at these locations:

Shell at 1080 Whitney Ranch

AM PM at 15 E. Horizon Ridge

Shell at 901 W. Sunset

AM PM at 5739 E. Russell

711 at 1680 W. Sunset

Rebel at 4665 E. Sunset

Police said they expect to release more information on the situation.

