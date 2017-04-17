North Las Vegas PD: Boy shot in foot, shooter on the loose - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

North Las Vegas PD: Boy shot in foot, shooter on the loose

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV (FOX5) -

North Las Vegas Police said a 15-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound to his foot at 1:30 p.m. Monday on the 1400 block of Broad Arrow Drive.

The boy was taken to University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, police said. 

No one has been arrested and police said the case remains under investigation.

