Carr, Mack excited for Vegas future, focused on season in Oakland

Monday was the first time since the NFL approved the Raiders relocation to Las Vegas, that Raiders players were made available to the media.

On the first day of off-season workouts most questions players fielded weren't about football, it wasn't even about next year, instead, it was about the eventual move of the Raiders from Oakland to Las Vegas.

"In all honesty it doesn't matter yet, it's something that's coming, it's big news, it's exciting for our organization for fans that are Raiders fans in Nevada, but at the same time we have our fans here that we need to take care of and that's really important to me,” said Raiders QB Derek Carr.

Carr has been by far the most vocal about the relocation, he grew up a Raiders fan in northern California. Las month he posted a message on social media empathizing with the fans in Oakland.

"We're Raiders, like I said in the message, through the good times and the hard times, we're still Raiders," Carr said.

"The words that he said it just hit spot on for me, I used his tweet and I'm going to use those today," said Raiders linebacker Khalil Mack.

Mack and lineman Rodney Hudson were much more reserved when the Vegas topic was brought up.

"Just trying to focus on what's now, and getting better every day," Hudson said.

Carr on the other hand, entertained the future, giving a message to the current Las Vegas Raiders faithful.

"They should be really excited, we have a good football team that works really hard of great character, when we go there it's not so much being incorporated into Vegas, it's the Las Vegas people incorporating into the Raiders," Carr said. "We're bringing the silver and black and hopefully they just come and be a part of it, that's what we want, and we want them to be a part of it now, but again our focus is here in Oakland right now."

