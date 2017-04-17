Vegas school janitor accused of unlawful contact with minor

A custodian employed at a Las Vegas middle school was ordered to be placed on house arrest if he posts bail during a court hearing Tuesday.

Jesus Acosta was arrested Saturday. According to the Clark County Detention Center's website, Acosta was arrested Saturday for contact with a minor or mentally ill person. Bail was set at $6,000.

Prosecutor Frank LoGrippo told the judge Acosta is accused of touching, hugging, kissing and giving money to three students.

The school district said Acosta is employed at Tarkanian Middle School and has worked for the school district since 2014.

He has been placed on unpaid administrative leave.

Acosta's next court appearance is scheduled for May 2.

