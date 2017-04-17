Registration opens for 2017-18 school year at CCSD

The emblem for the Clark County School District is shown in an undated image. (File/FOX5)

Parents can register students for the 2017 to 2018 school year in the Clark County School District starting Monday.

The school district said families with students currently enrolled can complete registration using the Parent Portal through Infinite Campus. Parents or guardians will see an announcement through Parent Portal along with a link to the registration page. The process will take less than five minutes.

Families with students new to the district can begin the registration process online at register.ccsd.net.

Schools will have computers available for registration purposes. The district urges all parents to register and enroll their students by the first day of class.

As a reminder, the 2017 to 2018 school year will begin two weeks earlier on Aug. 14.

