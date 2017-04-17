Gas prices rise in Las Vegas

Motorists in the Las Vegas Valley will be digging a little deeper into their pockets to pay for gas.

According to GasBuddy, the average cost of fuel rose 2.5 cents in the past week, averaging $2.66 per gallon.

Including the recent change in price, prices in Las Vegas Sunday were 23.1 cents per gallon higher than last year and are 6.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago.

Nationally, the average cost of gasoline increased by 1.1 cents in the past week to $2.40 per gallon, GasBuddy reported. The national average increased 11.1 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 29.2 cents per gallon higher than the same time last year.

GasBuddy reported that the average cost of gasoline varied greatly during the last five years. In 2016, the average cost of gas as $2.43 per gallon and it was $3.94 per gallon in 2012.

In nearby San Bernardino, the average cost of gasoline was $2.99 per gallon and in Riverside, the average price was $2.96 per gallon.

"The national average gasoline price climbed to its highest level since September 5, 2015 on the $6 per barrel rise in oil prices over the last few weeks, supported by last week's decline in oil inventories and pressure from geopolitical tensions," said Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy.com.

DeHaan added that “the national average may reach its peak for the year in the next few weeks barring major escalation in Syria as refiners have generally concluded seasonal maintenance work and summer gasoline's May 1st deadline for refiners is just around the corner.”

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.