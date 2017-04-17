Nevada education plan addresses woes of public schools

Nevada is addressing the problems of its long-struggling public schools with a new education plan to lift them up.

The state is setting its sights on substantial improvements in student achievement over the next five years, particularly in graduation rates, English proficiency among non-native language learners and math.

The Nevada education department submitted to Washington, D.C., this month the consolidated state plan under the federal Every Student Succeeds Act.

The Nevada accountability plan will continue to use major markers, like standardized test scores and graduation rates, to measure how well students are learning.

New factors being weighed in the local star-ratings system include the number of English learners who achieve proficiency in the language, how much progress students already behind academically make in covering the gaps, and college and career readiness.

