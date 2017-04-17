UNLV names new athletics director

The current deputy athletic director at Virginia Tech will move westward to take on the role of athletics director at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

UNLV President Len Jessup announced Monday that Desiree Reed-Francois will become the university’s athletics director beginning on June 1.

Reed-Francois was more than two decades of leadership experience as an athlete, attorney and athletics administrator, according to UNLV. She served as the second-in-command to the athletics director at Virginia Tech since 2014. Prior to Virginia Tech, she spent two years at the University of Cincinnati as senior associate athletics director and senior women’s administrator.

She helped overall ticket, marketing and licensing revenue rise by more than 20 percent over the past two years at Virgina and secured the largest corporate developments gifts in program history. She was one of four women in the nation responsible for day-to-day operations of a Power Five football program.

Reed-Francois will also become the first Hispanic female athletics director at the FBS level.

Jessup said Reed-Francois has “a clear vision for the future of Rebel athletics” and is “confident she’’ successfully move UNLV athletics forward.”

Thanks to all who have made this day possible. Excited about the future of @UNLVAthletics #GoRebels pic.twitter.com/qErxrkM0hz — DR_Francois (@DRFrancois1) April 17, 2017

Reed-Francois will fill Tina Kunzer-Murphy's position. Kunzer-Murphy served as the athletics director on an interim basis since 2013 before she was hired outright. She will be reassigned to a new position with the UNLV Foundation on July 1, 2017.

