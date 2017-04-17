CCFD investigating cause of house fire near Charleston and Nelli - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

CCFD investigating cause of house fire near Charleston and Nellis

Fire crews at the scene of a blaze at a home on Raqua Avenue on April 17, 2017. (Luis Marquez/FOX5) Fire crews at the scene of a blaze at a home on Raqua Avenue on April 17, 2017. (Luis Marquez/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

The Clark County Fire Department is investigating what caused a fire at a home Monday morning. 

Crews responded to the incident at 4:18 a.m. in the 5400 block of Requa Avenue, near Charleston Boulevard and Nellis Boulevard. 

Arriving crews reported seeing smoke and flames from a two-story and home. Crews attacked the fire from the outside before making their way inside the home. The fire was extinguished by 4:42 a.m. 

It as unknown if anyone was displaced by the fire, the department said. No injuries were reported. 

The fire remains under investigation. 

Damages have not been estimated. 

