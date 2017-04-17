Man sustains critical injuries in North Las Vegas shooting

Police are investigating a shooting off Gowan Road on April 16, 2017. (Austin Turner/FOX5)

North Las Vegas Police are investigating a shooting in North Las Vegas Sunday night.

Officers responded to the 1800 block of West Gowan Road near Martin Luther King Boulevard at 7:55 p.m. where they located a man suffering from an unknown number of gunshot wounds, according to NLVPD public information officer Ann Cavaricci.

The injured man was transported to the University Medical Center in critical condition.

Officers do not have anyone in custody nor a description of the suspected shooter at this time.

