Zappos teams up with local coffee shops for Tax Day

Coffee-lovers get a break this upcoming Tax Day as Zappos.com teamed up with local coffee shops to offer a free sweet treat.

The Tax Day promotion offers a free pastry and a coffee of choice for the customers who make it to the participating coffee shops from opening time until 10 a.m.

This year, seven locally owned shops teamed up with the online retail company including Mothership Coffee, Sunrise Coffee, Sambalatte at Boca Park, Grouchy John's, TIABI, Public Us and Makers and Finders.

Secure your place in line for this once a year event this Tuesday, April 18.

