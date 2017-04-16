Easter Sunday kitchen fire sends woman to hospital - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Easter Sunday kitchen fire sends woman to hospital

Posted: Updated:
Written by Jennifer Hurtado
Connect
A street view of Brynes Avenue in west Las Vegas (Google Maps/FOX5). A street view of Brynes Avenue in west Las Vegas (Google Maps/FOX5).
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A woman was hospitalized after a minor cooking fire erupted at a home in historic west Las Vegas on Easter Sunday. 

Fire crews responded to a home on Brynes Avenue, near H Street and Owens Avenue at 4:58 p.m. On arrival, firefighters found light smoke throughout the one-story house. 

A small pan fire caused the flames to spread onto the kitchen cabinets above the stove causing the smoke. 

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital for a precautionary medical check of minor smoke inhalation. Her injuries are believed to be non-life threatening. 

Officials estimated $5,000 in damages. Firefighters said kitchen fires are the leading cause of fire-related injuries in Las Vegas. 

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.