Easter Sunday kitchen fire sends woman to hospital

A woman was hospitalized after a minor cooking fire erupted at a home in historic west Las Vegas on Easter Sunday.

Fire crews responded to a home on Brynes Avenue, near H Street and Owens Avenue at 4:58 p.m. On arrival, firefighters found light smoke throughout the one-story house.

A small pan fire caused the flames to spread onto the kitchen cabinets above the stove causing the smoke.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital for a precautionary medical check of minor smoke inhalation. Her injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

Officials estimated $5,000 in damages. Firefighters said kitchen fires are the leading cause of fire-related injuries in Las Vegas.

